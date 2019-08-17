Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tragedy has struck a family in the Bronx after their infant daughter is found dead.
The NYPD says Charlie McCall, a six-month-old baby girl, was found by her mother unresponsive and not breathing inside their Jefferson Place home Friday night.
The child was rushed to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Sources tell CBS2 there were signs of trauma to McCall and no arrests have been made in the case.
The city’s medical examiner is working to determine how the baby tragically died.