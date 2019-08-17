Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Parks Department crew will be on hand in the Bronx on Saturday to inspect a site where a massive tree came down on two parked cars.
It happened Friday night on Mosholu Parkway North in the Norwood area.
The tree smashed windows and left debris throughout the seat of an SUV.
Residents say they’ve been complaining about rotten and dead trees in the neighborhood for some time.
“I see this big, huge tree covering my whole car … It was reported yesterday and last week. They never came out,” one man said. “You see a lot of trees with the yellow ribbons, and they’ve been falling. It’s a hazard.”
No one was hurt.