



— The NYPD says they are trying to find an individual accused of stealing a cell phone and threatening a store employee.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Sprint store on East Burnside Avenue in the Bronx.

According to police, the female suspect walked into the store, took a Samsung Galaxy phone from the display and then tried to walk out of the store.

When a 25-year-old employee confronted her, the suspect pulled out a pair of scissors and allegedly threatened to stab the employee.

The suspect then left the store. No one was hurt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.