



— Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened in Central Park late Wednesday night.

Three individuals approached a 72-year-old man who was sitting on a bench inside the park the area of 88th Street and West Drive around 11 p.m.

According to police, the individuals demanded money from the man and one held up a golf club in a threatening manner.

The victim started screaming for help, and the individuals ran out of the park.

Police say the victim was not injured and the suspects did not get away with anything.

Two suspects were last seen running west on 90th Street, and one suspect was seen running north on Central Park West.

All three are believed to be 16-17 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.