



— Police are trying to find two men accused of impersonating police officers and robbing a Harlem apartment.

The incident happened at an apartment building near Amsterdam Avenue and West 153rd Street.

According to police, two unknown men knocked on a 42-year-old man’s apartment door around 6:30 a.m. on July 14.

They allegedly claimed to be law enforcement officials and were wearing shields around their necks. Police say when the resident opened the door, the two men pulled out firearms and forced their way into the apartment.

The men allegedly tied up the 42-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman who was also inside the apartment.

Police say the suspects took jewelry from the apartment then left.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men who are about 35-40 years old. One suspect has a slim build and was wearing a dark jacket and pants with a dark baseball cap at the time of the incident. The other suspect has a heavy build and a beard. He was wearing a dark suit with a baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.