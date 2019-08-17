



— Vinyl covers for SunSetter motorized awnings are being recalled due to an issue that has caused one man’s death and several other injuries.

The recall was issued on Aug. 13.

It affects all soft vinyl awning covers used with SunSetter Motorized, Motorized XL, Motorized PRO, Motorized PROXL, and Oasis freestanding motorized retractable awnings.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, if an awning is activated while the cover is secured with bungee tie-downs, the awning can open unexpectedly once the cover is removed.

In one incident, a 73-year-old man was standing on a ladder, removing the cover’s bungee tie-downs, and was struck when the awning opened unexpectedly. The force of the awning opening knocked the man off the ladder and over a balcony. The man died from his injuries.

There have been 13 other reported incidents, including six injuries.

The recalled products were sold nationwide between June 1999 and January 2019.

Anyone who owns the recalled products should contact SunSetter for free breakaway safety clips to replace the bungee tie-downs and instructions on how to safely remove any installed bungee tie-downs. Visit sunsetter.com/safety-clips for more details.