Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re expecting a little bit of everything this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday likely start out with a lot of clouds, especially closer to the coast. By afternoon, partly sunny skies with a shower/storm risk… the best chance is north and west of the city. This is all thanks to that stubborn front that continues to meander to our south and east.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s, with upper 80s by Sunday. The humidity is up there though, so it’ll be feeling more like the low 90s at peak heating.

By Monday, highs likely reach 90… and our next heat wave could very well be on the way early next week.