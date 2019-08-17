By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a hot and humid day across the area, feelin’ every bit like the middle of August! Any thunderstorms that developed this afternoon will wind down overnight, but it’ll stay muggy overnight with temps in the 70s for many folks.

Tomorrow looks like a repeat of today with sun & clouds, temps in the upper 80s, and high humidity levels. Once again, some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with the highest risk north and west of the City.

Monday will be a sizzling start to the work week with even warmer and more humid air working into the region. Expect many spots in and around NYC to reach the lower 90s, feeling closer to the mid and upper 90s thanks to the humidity… so make sure to plan wardrobes accordingly!