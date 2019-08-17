Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – University Hospital in Newark is offering free lead testing for people being affected by the city’s ongoing water crisis.
The hospital’s Ambulatory Care Center on Bergen Street welcomed thousands of people who may have lead in their drinking water.
Around 14,000 homes in Newark are serviced by the Pequannock water treatment plant.
A U.S. district court hearing was held Friday in hopes of forcing the city to provide bottled water to even more residents, but the judge has yet to rule.
“I wanted to make sure my kids were properly tested and to make sure that there’s no ongoing health issues that can connect to the lead in the water,” one Newark resident told CBS2.
The EPA says lead service lines might have been leaking lead into the drinking water since 2017. Tests are underway to figure out why filters didn’t prevent the contamination.