NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle at a Queens gas station Saturday.
It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Eliot Avenue.
Police say a man and woman were washing a vehicle at the gas station’s self-service car wash.
At one point, the man moved the vehicle, and when he got back out, the vehicle started to roll backwards toward the woman.
According to police, the man jumped back into the vehicle to try to stop it, but he hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, striking the woman.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.
The victim’s identity has not been released.