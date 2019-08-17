



— The NYPD says they have located the person of interest wanted in connection to Friday’s rice cooker scare

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea tweeted early Saturday morning that they had found the individual.

UPDATE-The below individual has been located and the investigation continues. ⁦Thank you to all who called in tips as well as our federal partners who as ALWAYS stand by our side ⁦@NewYorkFBI⁩ ⁦@ATFNewYork⁩ ⁦⁦@NYCTSubway⁩ ⁦@NYPDDCPI⁩ ⁦@NYPDnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/bmIldU8ahd — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) August 17, 2019

Two suspicious packages were found at the Fulton Street and William Street subway station Friday morning and another was found near 16th and 7th Avenue in Chelsea. All three devices turned out to be rice cookers – the same make and model.

Subways were delayed and the area was evacuated while NYPD officers, the MTA and the bomb squad investigated.

Friday afternoon, police released a photo of the person of interest, who was seen on surveillance footage pushing a shopping cart near Fulton Street.

Investigators later said they believed the individual was a homeless man from West Virginia who may have found the rice cookers in the trash and taken them with the intent to sell them. They do not believe he was intentionally trying to incite panic.