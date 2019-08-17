



— A nursing assistant has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an 85-year-old woman who was in her care.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office says 46-year-old Monique Beaucejour, of Bloomfield, was working at the Waterview Nursing Home in Cedar Grove on Aug. 13 when she became aware that 85-year-old Fannie McClain had fallen and suffered a head injury.

Beaucejour allegedly didn’t seek help, put McClain back in bed and left the room.

Officials say when Beaucejour returned to the room later, she acted as though she had just discovered that McClain was injured. Emergency medical services were called to the nursing home and McClain was taken to the hospital where she died a few hours later.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Beaucejour initially led others to believe McClain’s injuries were caused by another patient.

Beaucejour is charged with reckless manslaughter, obstruction and neglect of the elderly. She is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing next Wednesday.

The prosecutor’s office didn’t have an attorney listed for Beaucejour.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

