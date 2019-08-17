Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees will honor their newest Hall of Famer, Mariano Rivera, on Saturday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees will honor their newest Hall of Famer, Mariano Rivera, on Saturday.
Many consider him to be the greatest closer of all time.
Rivera was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July. He was the first player ever to be unanimously selected.
RELATED STORY: Legendary Yankees Closer Mariano Rivera Enters Baseball Hall Of Fame
The Yankees will host a Hall of Fame celebration ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Indians.
Rivera will be on hand at the stadium for the events.