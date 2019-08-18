Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Bronx early Sunday morning.
Officers were sent to Commonwealth Avenue between Randall and Lacombe avenues just before 4 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Nestor Ventura, of the Bronx, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
Venture was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No one has been arrested at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.