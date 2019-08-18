Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the person who opened fire on plainclothes police officers in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
The officers responded to a report of a fight on Saratoga Avenue and Bainbridge Street in Bed-Stuy around 2 a.m.
They say that’s when someone started shooting. No one was struck.
Police arrested five people involved in the fight, but officials say none of those suspects are believed to have fired at the officers.