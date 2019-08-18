



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Cutie and Ruby.

Cutie is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix whose hair does not shed. Cutie is very sweet. She loves to run around and also enjoys playing games with the other small dogs.

Ruby is a 1-year-old, 10-pound Dachshund-Shih Tzu mix. Ruby is very curious and always wants to know what you are doing. Ruby enjoys her walks and exploring new territory. She also loves to play with you and her other small dog friends.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Benny, the 8-year-old Maltese-Shih Tzu mix who is on a special diet so that he does not form stones in his bladder and on daily eye medications for dry eye, was adopted by Sandy and Andrew. They will bring Benny back for a few more follow-up ear treatments, but otherwise, everything is going great.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.