



— The New York State Fair is the can’t-miss event of the year.

There’s something for everyone — great food, spectacular rides and attractions, plus lots of games.

It starts Wednesday and runs through Labor Day.

“It’s great for families. It’s great for everyone. From New York City, [it’s a] four-hour ride, 45 minutes in the air. Better yet, take Amtrak. You get down there, they’ll drop you off right at the gates to the fair and you can enjoy everything,” Danny Liedka, president and CEO of Visit Syracuse, said.

Liedka says the focus is on animals and agriculture, but “if you’re a foodie, you can’t miss it.”

James Hasbrouck, co-owner and manager of Fried Specialties, says their new burger this year is the “Sudden Death” burger.

“Two burgers stuffed with mac ‘n’ cheese, pork belly, wrapped completely in a bacon weave,” Hasbrouck said.

For more information about the fair, visit nysfair.ny.gov.