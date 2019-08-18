By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It seems as if the weather this weekend has been on repeat, and it’ll feel that way the next few days. It was another typical hot and humid August day in the city with many spots reaching 90, and there is still the risk for widely scattered thunderstorms this evening. It’ll stay soupy overnight with temps only dropping to the low and mid-70s for most.

Tomorrow will repeat the sticky pattern we had this weekend with partly sunny skies, high humidity and temps reaching the low 90s. Some spots may feel close to 100 degrees with all the humidity in the area, and that heat and moisture will allow for more scattered afternoon storms. Dress light and comfortably, and don’t forget the umbrella.

The mid-week period will feature more of the same with upper 80s for the high, a sticky feel and scattered storms, then we dry out and cool down big time for the end of the week.