NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are only a few weeks left in this barbecue season.
If you’re tired of the same old skirt steaks, hamburgers and hot dogs, Marc Sherry from Old Homestead Steakhouse has some ideas to liven up your barbecue.
Grilled Filet Mignon Herb Crostinis
- Grill three 16-oz. filet mignon on the bone, direct heat for six minutes on both sides
- Cut filet into 24 one-inch thick slices
- Julienne two green and two yellow bell peppers
- Saute peppers in large skillet with extra virgin olive oil