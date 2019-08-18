



— Police are trying to find a man who is wanted in connection to a public lewdness incident on the subway.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 9 in Queens.

A 23-year-old woman told police that she was on a Manhattan-bound E train when a man sat down across from her and exposed himself.

When the train arrived at the Northern Boulevard station in Woodside, the woman yelled at the man and walked off the train to alert the MTA conductor.

The man ran away.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Public Lewdness on a Manhattan Bound “E” 🚂 at Northern Boulevard Station #Woodside #Queens On 08/09/19 @ 1:40 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/88YfzVuxaI — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 18, 2019

He’s described as a Hispanic male who is 35-55 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue New York Yankees baseball cap, a white shirt, gray sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.