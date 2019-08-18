CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Bail has been set at $200,000 for a homeless man from West Virginia who was charged with placing multiple devices that looked like pressure cookers in a New York City subway station.

Larry Griffin was charged with multiple counts of placing false bombs after allegedly leaving rice cookers at Manhattan subway stations on Aug. 16, 2019. (credit: Twitter/@NYPDChiefOfDept)

The bail was set Sunday when Larry Kenton Griffin II of Bruno, West Virginia, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court.

A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Griffin.

Griffin was scheduled to return to court Friday.

His bail was set by Criminal Court Judge Keisha Espinal two days after Friday morning’s commute was disrupted by a police investigation that began after two large cooking pots were spotted at Manhattan’s Fulton subway station.

The 26-year-old Griffin was charged with placing a false bomb. He was arrested Saturday in the Bronx.

Neighbors say he moved to New York in May from West Virginia to live with a friend. He reportedly had no job and spent much of his time outside grabbing things out of the trash.

“He collects stuff off the street, pots, bikes, all kinds of stuff,” a neighbor told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

A West Virginia sheriff’s department says Griffin has a criminal history there with charges that include possession of a controlled substance and use of obscene material to seduce a minor.

