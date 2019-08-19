HEAR ALL SIDESWatch News Conferences About The Firing Of NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, 5 Years After Eric Garner's Death
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two suspects are wanted for spraying a fire extinguisher towards a child in Brooklyn over the weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a candy store on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police say one of the suspects is seen opening the door of the store while the other sprays the extinguisher.

Two suspects are wanted for spraying a fire extinguisher towards a child in Brooklyn on Aug. 17, 2019. (Credit: Crown Heights Shmira)

Video shows the dust filling the store. A child was standing near the door.

The child did not appear to be hurt.

