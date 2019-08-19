Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two suspects are wanted for spraying a fire extinguisher towards a child in Brooklyn over the weekend.
It happened Saturday afternoon at a candy store on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.
This perpetrator is wanted for stealing and spraying a fire extinguisher towards a child last night. If seen please call 911 and Shmira @ 718-221-0303 pic.twitter.com/89tEdx3eEV
— Crown Heights Shmira (@CHSPshmira) August 19, 2019
Police say one of the suspects is seen opening the door of the store while the other sprays the extinguisher.
Video shows the dust filling the store. A child was standing near the door.
The child did not appear to be hurt.