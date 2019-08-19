



Eric Garner ‘s family says the NYPD’s decision to fire NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo is only part of the justice they’ve waited five years for.

For them it still feels like incomplete justice, reports CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

RELATED STORY: NYPD Fires Officer Daniel Pantaleo, 5 Years After Eric Garner’s Death

In 2014, a Staten Island grand jury refused to indict Pantaleo on criminal counts.

Then a five-year review by the Obama and Trump Justice Departments ended with no civil rights charges.

The Garners did collect almost $6 million in a wrongful death settlement with New York City.

Emerald Garner, who believes her father was murdered, takes some measure of satisfaction in Monday’s decision.

“Commissioner O’Neill, I thank you for doing the right thing,” she said Monday. “I truly sincerely thank you for firing the officer. Regardless of how you came up to your decision, you finally made a decision that should have been made five years ago.”

The police union leadership is portraying the firing as a betrayal by top NYPD brass, claiming Commissioner James O’Neill buckled to political pressure from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“To stand and watch the press conference by the police commissioner to basically say that he followed the politics rather than the rule of law and the evidence is absolutely embarrassing,” said Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association.

In a memo to membership, Lynch told cops “for every job involving a possible arrest situation, immediately request (a) response by (a) patrol supervisor and additional members to help control (the) situation” – an approach which could significantly slow down the rate of arrests.

Rev. Al Sharpton slammed the PBA for labeling those who wanted Pantaleo fired as “cop haters.”

“No, we expect more of police and we have the right to expect that at least they’re going to follow the guidelines that they were trained on.”

Sharpton says he wants the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York to look at all the circumstances of the Eric Garner case.

The Garner family is also pushing for a ban on all chokeholds in state law rather than having them addressed administratively in patrol guides.