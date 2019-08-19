Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – What should the next New York State license plates look like? Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to know.
In addition to the state’s official license plate, the DMV will continue to offer more than 200 custom license plates which can be reviewed at dmv.ny.gov/plates/plates.
Voting on five designs opened Monday to gather public opinion from New York residents. To see the designs and vote, click here for the Department of Motor Vehicles website.
The voting period coincides with the New York State Fair and will conclude on Sept. 2 just before midnight.
The new plates, available starting in April 2020, will replace the aging “Empire Blue & White” plates, most of which are more than 10 years old.
