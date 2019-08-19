MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a home invasion that happened overnight in Maplewood, New Jersey.

A woman called 911 around 3:15 a.m. saying two men armed with guns and wearing masks had broken into her Lombardy Place home and threatened her and her fiancé.

The victims told police the fiancé was able to wrestle a gun away from the intruders and fire a shot at them.

The suspects took off into the yards off Burnett Avenue.

Police said it’s unclear whether they were shot, but local hospitals were advised to be on the lookout.

“Noticed the cop car was here. They had it taped off. I couldn’t drive through with my truck, so I’m like what’s going on?” neighbor Benito Calcado told CBS2. “There’s never anything here. You don’t even hear sirens in this neighborhood at all.”

“The people that live there – we’ve never seen out here, anybody upset with anybody or anything like that,” neighbor Charles Williams added.

Investigators believe this was a targeted crime and the public is not in any danger.