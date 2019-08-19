



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

If you like the heat and humidity, this forecast is for you! Very similar to what we saw over the weekend, expect partly sunny skies this afternoon as temps top out around 90 degrees. Factor in the the humidity and “feels like” temps will be between 95 and 100 during peak heating. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today.

Of course the air is moisture loaded, so expect some more pop-up storms as well. Not everyone will see them, but where they do move through, you’ll see some brief downpours and gusty winds.

After an early rumble or two, it remains very warm and muggy overnight, only dropping into the 70s around the city and 60s N&W.

For Tuesday… a near repeat. Temps approaching 90, feeling like the upper 90s, and another pop-up storm risk in the afternoon and evening.

If you’re not a fan of this tropical feel, hang in there… relief is on the way for the end of the week.