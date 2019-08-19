CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Police say a man fell or jumped to his death from a Manhattan apartment building Sunday night, leaving behind the body of his wife who was dead from multiple stab wounds.

Responders to a 911 call found 72-year-old Campo Elias Albuja-Montalvo lying on the pavement, unconscious and unresponsive, just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night on Sherman Avenue in Inwood.

Once inside the sixth-floor apartment from where they believed the man fell, they found the man’s wife, 78-year-old Francia Walsh, on a living room sofa with several stab wounds in her chest. According to the Associated Press, a knife was found at the scene.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

