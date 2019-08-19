Menu
Officials: 2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Dutchess County Home
Officials say a second person has died in Saturday's plane crash in Dutchess County.
Gun Control Rallies Held In NYC, Across U.S. As Pressure On Senate Majority Leader McConnell Ramps Up
The fight for gun control grew louder Sunday across the country. Rallies demanding change were held in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings earlier this month.
PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Rocks New Jersey's Springfield Township
New Jersey's Springfield Township was pummeled by extreme weather on August 7, toppling trees and flooding roadways.
New York Weather: CBS2 Forecast At 11 p.m.
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your hot and humid forecast to begin a new work week.
4 hours ago
New York Weather: 8/18 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines
CBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.
20 hours ago
Alonso Breaks NL Rookie HR Record, Mets Crown Royals
Pete Alonso wasn't even sure he was going to make the New York Mets' opening day roster, so even he never could have imagined the incredible season he's having.
Clevinger Fans 10, Indians Tame Yankees For 4-Game Split
A day after manager Aaron Boone and two other Yankees were ejected for again ranting against umpires, it was a relatively quiet afternoon.
New York State Fair Kicks Of Wednesday With Food, Rides & More
There's something for everyone -- great food, spectacular rides and attractions, plus lots of games.
Furry Friend Finder: Cutie & Ruby Searching For Their Forever Homes
Cutie is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix, and Ruby is a 1-year-old, 10-pound Dachshund-Shih Tzu mix.
Masterpieces Fill Coney Island Boardwalk At Annual Sand Sculpture Contest
The family-friendly event attracts more than 10,000 visitors to the historic Riegelmann Boardwalk.
Staten Island BioBlitz Putting Kids In Touch With Nature This Weekend
Families, students and naturalists are being invited to help researchers make a 24-hour survey of plants and animals found near Blue Huron Park in Staten Island during the third annual BioBlitz this weekend.
Garry Winogrand Photography Exhibit Opens At Brooklyn Museum
The collection illustrates some of the first street art photography in New York City during the 1960s.
5 New Restaurants To Check Out In New York City's West Village Neighborhood
From French bistros to an Eastern European cafe, read on for a list of the newest destinations to debut in this part of New York City.
How To Get Over Your Fear of Flying
Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist, has some tips on how to conquer your fear of flying.
Honoring FDNY Lt. Brian Sullivan
Officials, family and fellow firefighters gathered to remember 27-year FDNY veteran Lt. Brian Sullivan.
Police Search For Suspect After Couple Robbed At Gunpoint In Williamsburg
August 19, 2019 at 4:05 am
