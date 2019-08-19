Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the Jonas Brothers wants his martini shaken, not stirred.
Joe Jonas celebrated the big 3-0 in 007 style.
The Jonas Brothers singer had a lavish James Bond-themed party at Cipriani Wall Street.
He sported a white tuxedo, black bow tie and black pants.
All his guests also dressed to the nines for the occasion.
Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, stunned in a plunging gown with a thigh-high slit.
His brother Nick posed with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and “Stranger Things” actor Michael Park.
Guests had fun in a James Bond-inspired photo booth complete with cigars, toy cats and martinis.