WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With school about to start, some parents in one Monmouth County town are upset over the condition of some classrooms.

Trailers sit in the back of Central Elementary School in Wall Township. They are slated to be classrooms for the fifth grade. Parents told CBS2’s Alice Gainer the trailers were supposed to be temporary, placed there years ago to deal with overcrowding.

“Very disappointed and horrified knowing that my child will be starting in two weeks and she’ll be entering those trailers,” parent Jennifer Jasaitis said.

“It’s definitely been ignored I feel like for it to look like this,” parent Jackie Philhower added.

Parents were told the rotten wood and water damage, among the structures’ problems, would be cleaned up before the start of school in September. According to a district report, work was supposed to begin on July 10, but the board of education said it didn’t actually start until this past Friday, Aug. 16. That has prompted many concerned mothers and fathers to demand testing be done to make sure there aren’t any issues that could pose a health risk.

“We feel that we have a right to know what exactly happened in this situation, how the trailers were allowed to get in this state in the first place and we would like the results of the mold testing, a structural assessment, before any decision is made,” parent Samantha Bassett said.

“We’re pretty united in the fact that our children are not stepping foot in these until we get some answers,” Bassett added.

“You don’t want the students to come in being scared about what is going on in the trailers,” Philhower added.

Gainer reached out to Superintendent Cheryl Dyer’s office and was given an email statement saying, “The cottages are being repaired and all appropriate measures are being taken to ensure environmentally safe conditions for staff and students. It is anticipated that all necessary repairs will be completed in time for the start of the school year.”

Gainer then went to Dyer’s office to get further clarification, but her assistant said she would not go on camera.

Parents plan to attend the board of education meeting on Tuesday night to get some more answers.