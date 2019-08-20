



There is new information about a police officer charged with gunning down his estranged wife in front of a neighbor’s house in Morris County.

Just-released 911 calls may shed light on the house-to-house series of events that night. CBS2’s Alice Gainer obtained those tapes and spoke with the officer’s attorney.

The frantic calls made by neighbors of 37-year-old Christie Formisano give insight into what happened the night she was fatally gunned down in front of their homes.

“A man just shot his wife in front of my house.” “He just what?” a 911 operator replied. “Hurry up because she is dying in front of my house, please!” “He’s a Newark cop and he lives on the corner.” “I saw it! I saw through my window!”

Late Sunday night on July 14, neighbors in the White Rock section of Jefferson along Mirror Place heard a series of gun shots.

“There’s someone shot in front of my front steps.” “On your front steps?” “I think she’s dying or dead I don’t even want to touch her we heard some pops and I think it’s the woman from two doors.” “This guy is Newark cop… I think that shot her and I think the guy that shot her he’s his ex-wife.” “Yeah it’s a Newark cop that shot’em.” “Hey! Did you hear what I said?” “Yes, I’m hearing everything you’re saying.” “The guy’s a Newark cop. My wife saw him in his car in his police uniform and he shot his ex-wife.”

According to court documents, 49-year-old John Formisano – a Newark police lieutenant – told investigators he entered the home he once shared with his estranged wife and began to suspect she had a male guest in the bedroom. At that point he says he “blacked out.”

He told authorities he did recall firing his weapon at Christine Formisano and a man identified only as “T.S.” numerous times.

His estranged wife ran out of the house and went next door to try and get in, then went to the house next to that where she was shot dead.

John Formisano was arrested but has yet to face a judge. His lawyer says he’s been in a hospital ever since, more than a month now.

“He’s undergoing obviously psychiatric testing and evaluation and I think that’s something that will be positive for him,” defense attorney Anthony J. Iacullo said.

“I’m not going to comment on what his state of mind was because obviously I wasn’t there and I’m not and I’m not a medical professional.”

Formisano is facing murder and attempted murder charges as well as endangering the welfare of a child – his two young children who were in the home when this happened.

Right now, no court date has been set.