NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – All day, a stream of people went to an iconic pizza parlor in Brooklyn to find the doors shuttered and a sign posted.
The New York State Department of Taxation confirmed it seized Di Fara Pizza on Avenue J in Midwood for failure to pay taxes.
Officials say the business owes more than $167,000.
CBS2 spoke to the owner’s daughter Tuesday who said they had a payment plan in place with the IRS.
“We have every intention of keeping up with the payment plan but how could we if our doors are closed?” Margaret Mieles, the owner’s daughter said.
Di Fara Pizza has been in business for 54 years.