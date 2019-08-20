



— Are you in the market to buy some real estate? How about a 15-acre college campus?

It comes with 450,000 square feet of building space, which includes classrooms, 400-plus beds of housing, labs, a library and more.

After 115 years, the College of New Rochelle is selling the Westchester campus and plans to liquidate its assets after filing for bankruptcy.

The college first announced its closure in February.

The school was struggling with financial issues and a decline in enrollment.

A probe later found millions of dollars in unpaid bills that had been hidden from the school’s books.

The last day of classes for the college was Aug. 10, and the final graduation takes place Tuesday.