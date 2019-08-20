NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a law saying digital, floating billboards are banned in the state’s navigable waters, including the Hudson and East rivers.
It’s been an ongoing fight between the city, state and ad companies.
Critics say they’re an eyesore and distracting for drivers on the shore.
Under the new law, no digital billboard or floating sign that uses “flashing, intermittent or moving lights” is allowed within 1,500 feet of the shoreline.
The CEO of Ballyhoo Media, which operates some floating signs, questioned how far the ban really goes, however.
CEO Adam Shapiro released the following statement Tuesday:
“We are very disappointed that Governor Cuomo has signed SB 6541, but we remain undeterred. Our legal team believes the changes to the Navigation Law does not prohibit us from operating in state waters. Instead it has only offered more clarity on what we can and cannot display with our new platform. As such, Ballyhoo intends to continue providing an innovative platform that encourages creativity, collaboration, and community.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration previously sued Ballyhoo Media, claiming their signage violated the city’s zoning laws and created a public nuisance.