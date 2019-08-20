



A hearing will be held today on a lawsuit that’s challenging new protected bike lanes along Central Park West.

Residents are outraged because the bike lanes would eliminate 400 parking spaces.

“In this city where everyone is jaywalking, jayriding, jaydriving, I think the only way to keep people safe is a physical barrier,” Columbus Circle resident and cyclist Robbie Goldberg told CBS2.

The 25 Central Park West condo board sued the city, saying the Department of Transportation violated state law by not completing an environmental review that would consider, among other things, the project’s impact on traffic, parking and pedestrians.

“Look at all these cars. Where are they going to park?” wondered Upper West Side resident Steven Tufia.

“Oh that’s just crazy. Where are these people going to park? They’re going to circle around and around and around, just spewing out more carbon dioxide,” said resident Mary Collins.

The community board cited safety as its main concern when it passed the measure earlier this summer.

The current bike lane puts cyclists in the path of car doors and other obstacles that led to the death of Australian cyclist Madison Lyden last year.

City leaders say data shows cycling fatalities decrease when protected bike lanes are installed.

“I hope whichever lawyer is on the side of the cyclists and not the building is the better lawyer,” Goldberg said.

The case returns to court today as work on the project is allowed to continue.

The protected bike lanes are scheduled to be complete by the end of the year. That is, if a judge doesn’t issue a temporary restraining order.