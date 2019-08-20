



— Galleries, shopping and ornate turn-of-the-century buildings are all part of the trendy lifestyle that’s centered in SoHo.

Add luxury loft living to the mix, and, as CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge found out recently, it can only be called Living Large.

SoHo is known for cobble stone streets and cast iron architecture. It is undeniably chic to live in these parts.

In the center of it all, there’s a luxurious loft with rich finishes inside, and an abundance of space and sky outside. Duddridge was taken on a tour of 45 Greene St. in the heart of the trendy neighborhood by Greg Garwood of Halstead Real Estate.

“This particular unit has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, about 3,000 square feet of interior space and we have an additional 2,300 square feet of outdoor space with three exceptional terraces,” Garwood said.

Exceptional for sure. You’ll find a private outdoor swimming pool, which is perfect for a gentle float, or, if you turn on the the resistance feature, you can get a water-based workout.

“You go from our swimming pool area to the lounging area. It’s all lush landscaping,” Garwood said.

Iconic images of old New York surround a large, but still intimate space.

“I have one more terrace to show you. This is really fantastic, with 360-degree views of all of Manhattan,” Garwood said.

Low-profile buildings mean wide-open vistas on the upper level. Back inside, there’s a stylish bar with a unique feature.

“We do have a hidden security system. So you open this door up and you actually have buttons that control the gates,” Garwood said.

The living areas are on the main level. Off the private elevator there’s a most unusual door.

“We actually have the original fire door from 1882. It even has a peep hole,” Garwood said.

The spacious living room features original brick, a working fireplace and 11-foot ceilings.

“And all of this opens up into our dining area and also our stainless steel kitchen,” Garwood said.

A highlight is an illuminated backsplash, and as you move through the space you’ll pass a floating staircase of wood and metal to get the bedrooms.

“We are actually in the master bedroom right now, which is actually larger than most studio apartments here in New York,” Garwood said.

A wall of custom closets completes the luxurious lifestyle.

To live large on Greene Street will cost you $8.85 million.

And if you need more space, the apartment one floor below is available for sale as well for an additional $4.3 million.