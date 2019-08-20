Comments
LEBANON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey family says their trip to Canada turned into something from a horror movie.
Matthew and Elisa Rispolli went camping with their two sons at a national park in Alberta.
On August 9, they woke up to a wolf tearing through their tent. The animal clamped down on Matthew’s arm.
“I tried punching it twice with my left hand. I was trying to hit it closer to the neck,” he said. “It felt completely useless.”
“I grabbed his ankle or calf and felt him get pulled, and I pulled. I was just holding on for dear life,” Elisa added.
Another camper heard their screams and helped scare away the wolf. The animal was later tracked down and killed.