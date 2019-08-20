



— If you’ve got Japanese fare on the brain, you’re in luck: We’ve found the freshest New York City eateries to quell your cravings.

Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for Japanese food.

Omakase Room by Maaser

321 Bleecker St., West Village

Omakase Room by Maaser provides “authentic traditional Japanese sushi,” according to the website.

The spot offers 12 courses for $75 or 17 courses for $115. The menu includes tuna rolls, shrimp rolls, salmon rolls and more.

Omakase Room by Maaser currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Kellie O. noted, “We decided to get the 12-piece, and each piece we were given blew us away. It was hard to decide what our favorite was. This location was BYOB which was no problem; there is a liquor store around the corner with quite a nice selection of sake.”

Yelper Anthony L. wrote, “Sushi quality was solid, and the two sushi chefs are the two owners of the place, so attention to detail and knowledge of the whole operation is superb. Will gladly return.”

Omakase Room by Maaser is open from noon–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and noon–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Pepper Lunch

154 Seventh Ave., Chelsea

Pepper Lunch is a steakhouse and teppanyaki spot.

Pepper Lunch specializes in pepper-seasoned dishes, with menu items ranging from rib eye and sirloin steaks to salmon and pepper rice to beef steak curry. Sides include string beans, corn and miso soup.

Pepper Lunch currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.

Yelper Rebecca Z. wrote, “Delicious, quick and affordable! We ordered the Angus Chuck steak and the classic pepper rice. The steak came with corn, carrots and peas. We didn’t add much seasoning or steak sauce because it was well seasoned already. The pepper rice was great too, but we added some of the sauce for additional flavoring. I didn’t leave the restaurant feeling full, but I was satisfied.”

Pepper Lunch is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

Ramen Goku

435 Park Ave. South, Midtown

Next up is Ramen Goku.

The new business has a variety of ramen options. The menu features tonkotsu ramen, chicken miso ramen and spicy veggie kimchi ramen. It also offers pork and chicken fried dumplings, edamame and seaweed salad.

Ramen Goku currently holds four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating solid feedback from guests.

Yelper Travis W., who was one of the first users to visit Ramen Goku on June 24, wrote, “Girlfriend and I partook in the ramen and enjoyed it to the last bite. I’m highly critical of ramen, and I can attest if you are in search of a savory pork broth with great flavor at a good price, this is a solid lunch pit stop.”

Daisy L. noted, “We ordered the special tonkotsu ramen with fried rice and dumplings … The fried rice was so good. Ramen was good. The meat was a bit too fatty. Overall, I had a great time, and I would come back.”

Ramen Goku is open from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and noon–10 p.m. on weekends.

Ronin Stones

69 Clinton St., Lower East Side

Ronin Stones is a tapas bar and Japanese spot.

Ronin Stones specializes in meat and veggie skewers cooked on an open grill. In terms of skewers, choose between beef skirt steak, chicken gizzard, salmon and more. The spot also offers rice bowls and bento boxes, as well as edamame and grilled avocado.

Yelp users are excited about Ronin Stones, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on the site.

Yelper Jason C., who reviewed Ronin Stones on June 21, wrote, “The yakitori is top-notch as well as the drinks! I suggest the beef tongue, pork belly, gizzard and skirt steak skewers!”

Ronin Stones is open from 5 p.m.–midnight on Tuesday-Saturday and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Sushi By Bae

118A E. 15th St., Gramercy

Last but not least, check out Sushi By Bae, a sushi bar.

The new business’ menu changes daily, according to its website, offering a 15-course meal of seasonal fish directly from Japan.

Sushi By Bae currently holds five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Nicole C. noted, “You get the entire experience here: perfectly selected and prepared fish, a personal experience with the chef and artistic and talented bartenders that make amazing cocktails.”

Yelper Arthur C. wrote, “This East Village location is very classy, with elegant cocktails and decor to match. Favorite pieces of the night were the Hokkaido sea scallop, otoro with truffle, sweet shrimp with uni and lean and fatty tuna hand roll.”

Sushi By Bae is open from 6 p.m.–10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.)