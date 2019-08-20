



— Wondering where to find the best wine bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Piccoli Trattoria

Topping the list is Piccoli Trattoria. Located at 522 Sixth Ave. in Park Slope, the traditional Italian trattoria is the highest-rated wine bar in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 446 reviews on Yelp. In addition to homemade, organic pasta and risotto, this spot offers nearly 20 different wines from Italy and around the world.

2. Bonjour Crepes & Wine

Next up is Bonjour Crepes & Wine, situated at 1585 2nd Ave. With four stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp, this Upper East Side location of the creperie, which has another location further up on the East Side and one in Astoria, has proven to be a favorite. The casual, counter-service creperie serves sweet and savory crepes, as well as a wide selection of white, red and sparkling wines, available by the bottle and by the glass.

3. Amélie

Greenwich Village’s Amélie, located at 22 W. Eighth St. (between Fifth Avenue and MacDougal Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and French spot 4.5 stars out of 2,523 reviews. Guests at Amélie can sample more than 130 wines, which are available by the glass, bottle and flight. The food menu features French-inspired appetizers and entrees, like escargots, salade Lyonnaise and steak frites.

4. Upstate

Over in the East Village, check out Upstate, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,756 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine and beer bar at 95 First Ave. Upstate features a menu with seafood-forward small and large plates, a raw bar serving more than a dozen different types of oysters and a drink list with a rotating selection of beers and wines from around the world.

5. B Side Pizza & Wine Bar

Finally, there’s B Side Pizza & Wine Bar, a Hell’s Kitchen favorite with 4.5 stars out of 1,043 reviews. Stop by 370 W. 51st St. (between Eighth and Ninth avenues) to hit up the pizzeria — which offers wine by the bottle and wines on draft — next time you’re in the mood.