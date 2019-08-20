WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (CBSNewYork) – The boys from New Jersey are still alive at the Little League World Series.
The young baseball stars from Elizabeth, New Jersey defeated Rhode Island 2-0 Tuesday night.
The Elmora Troopers – representing the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region – broke a scoreless tie in the sixth and final inning with some exciting base running.
Mid-Atlantic is moving on! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/g2pJ4QkBh7
— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 21, 2019
With runners on second and third, Jayden Capindica hit a sharp grounder to Rhode Island’s second baseman. Sal Garcia broke for home plate and beat the throw which got away from the catcher and allowed J.R. Rosado to come home as well.
New Jersey held the little leaguers from Rhode Island to just one hit.
The Troopers advance to face Louisiana on Wednesday at 11 a.m.