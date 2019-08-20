



Repair work is now shut down at a Monmouth County school after safety and health concerns.

CBS2 first reported Monday that angry parents in Wall Township showed off classroom trailers with rotting wood and water damage.

Now CBS2 has learned about an insect infestation.

A contentious board of education meeting Tuesday night saw more angry parents demanding answers about the state of these trailers at Central Elementary School.

“Please do the right thing for our children and tear these down,” one parent said.

The trailers were placed in the back of the school in 2007; meant to be temporary to deal with overcrowding.

They’ve been there ever since and used for the fifth grade. They were supposed to be repaired this summer in time for the start of school.

Last week, angry parents got a good look at them. The superintendent assured them work would be completed soon, but CBS2 has learned there are more delays.

The first contractor found more damage than initially thought in July. That contractor parted ways with the district. It was also determined permits were now needed for the new work.

“The district applied for the permit I wanna say today,” business administrator Brian Smyth said.

Monday afternoon the superintendent changed her tune and said the fifth graders would be moved into the main building and wouldn’t be in the trailers.

On Tuesday she read aloud the email sent to parents.

“We have also asked the Monmouth County Health Department to come and view the trailers,” Mrs. Cheryl Dyer said.

The health department wasn’t on site until Tuesday however, and the district architect was on site for the first time too.

Amid their own concerns, the school board voted to shut it all down for now.

They will now look into whether or not it’s cost effective to repair the trailers at all or look into another solution.

Air testing was done on the site and will reportedly be posted online when available.