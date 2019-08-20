



Parents and advocates are planning to protest teen vaping outside the JUUL offices today in Manhattan.

Critics of the e-cigarette company want City Council to restrict it from selling flavored e-cigarettes and products they say attract kids.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it’s investigating dozens of cases of severe lung illnesses involving e-cigarette users, especially teens and young adults.

Giving up vaping was tough for Upper West Side resident Casey Ryan, who said she was doing it for two years but recently quit because of breathing problems.

“It’s so addictive, so nobody wants to stop,” she told CBS2. “My lungs are a little messed up right now.”

She was able to stop before things got worse, but Florida teen Chance Ammirata was not. The 18-year-old believes his JUUL – which he started using a year and a half ago – is responsible for a medical emergency he recently faced.

“It felt like I was genuinely having a heart attack,” he said. “I just freaked out, and they said, ‘your lung has collapsed, you have to go to surgery right now.’”

Ammirata’s surgeon told CBS News his lungs were inflamed, which could have come from something he’d been inhaling.

JUUL declined to comment on his case but said it’s monitoring reports of other widespread lung injuries.

The CDC announced its investigation into 94 possible cases of severe lung illnesses associated with vaping in 14 states from June 28, 2019 to August 15, 2019.

The New Jersey Department of Health said it’s also investigating nine severe lung illnesses in people who have vaped, and in New York there are 11 reported cases. Both states issued health alerts.

“Vaping came out as an alternative, so kids in their mind think it’s safer to do. It doesn’t have tar, but you’re still being exposed to nicotine,” said Dr. Harris Stratyner, clinical psychologist.

Experts say a lot more research still needs to be done to find the long term health effects of these products. Meanwhile, today’s rally is set for 10 a.m.