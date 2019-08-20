



— Police are searching for a group of package thieves. They were caught on camera tearing through boxes in a Brooklyn building.

The suspects were so brazen they were even seen cutting open the packages and taking things from them while they were inside the lobby, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows one of the three suspects rummaging through several packages. One of the boxes is already open. In one hand it looks like he’s holding a knife.

“I think it’s pretty common, unfortunately, that pretty much anywhere you live something could happen like that,” building resident Matt Dollinger said.

The man grabbed a package and took off, but the situation gets even more alarming. More surveillance video shows a building employee intervening as two of the suspects walked down the hall. That’s when one of them aggressively pushed right into the employee before running out.

“I think they were just terrified to be caught,” Dollinger said. “I mean, they opened one of our boxes. They didn’t steal our kitty litter. It was 25 pounds. I understand why they didn’t take that.”

The incident happened in the lobby of Dollinger’s building on Sixth Avenue right near 16th Street in Park Slope. Police haven’t said how the thieves got inside in the first place, but Dollinger said it may have just been a crime of opportunity.

“It’s about as safe as it gets, but if you leave a door open things could happen,” he said.

Police said the package pirates cut through multiple packages. In the end, they got away with various clothing items worth close to $500. Residents said they are now taking extra steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“Management actually just asked us to keep track of who’s coming in and out of the building,” resident Theresa Ocol said.

Police haven’t said if that building employee was injured when he was pushed by one of the suspects.