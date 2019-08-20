HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man has been arrested after allegedly pretending to be a police officer and then trying to pull over the actual police.
Authorities say 25-year-old Valiery Portlock was driving northbound on Hicksville Road Friday and tried to get another driver to believe they had been stopped by a patrol car.
Unfortunately for the phony cop, when he turned on his air horn and emergency lights, his target was a van full of Nassau County Electronics Squad detectives.
When those real officers got out to identify themselves Portlock fled the scene, swerving off into oncoming traffic and speeding onto the Long Island Expressway.
The 25-year-old was quickly caught by Nassau County’s highway patrol. Portlock has been charged with criminal impersonation, reckless endangerment, and unlawful fleeing from a (actual) police officer.