



A Darien, Connecticut, man accused of killing a hotel employee is hoping to clear his name.

Scott Hapgood says when a maintenance worker unexpectedly came to his family’s hotel room, he had to protect his daughters.

For the last four months, Hapgood has been free on bail, and Tuesday, he held a press conference in New York to speak about new developments in the case, CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez reports.

At the press conference, Hapgood read the following statement:

“On April 13, my family’s life was changed forever. Since that day, we’ve been living a nightmare that has gradually become a reality as we meet daily with lawyers, navigate threats to our safety and, as of yesterday, begin making mandated trips back to Anguilla, as we promised authorities we would. We want the same thing as the people of Anguilla, for the truth to come out. To that end, I will fully comply with the requirements of the court to make sure that all the facts are presented. A great deal of misinformation and outright falsehoods have surrounded this story and I am hopeful that when the real story is presented to the public, the people of Anguilla will understand how this tragic event unfolded. Lastly, I want to thank my family and my legal team for supporting me and for staying so strong throughout this process. We have a long road ahead of us, but I am looking forward to one day getting back to the life we once had.”

Hapgood is speaking publicly for the first time about the night he claims he and his family were attacked in an Anguilla hotel room.

“All that I did was defend my young daughters in front of an attacker that was crazed and desperate, and I have to just hold onto that fact. I would do it again, and thank God I was in the room when he came,” Hapgood said.

It happened on April 13.

Hapgood and his children were staying at the upscale Malliouhana resort when Anguilla police say he killed 27-year-old hotel maintenance worker Kenny Mitchel, beating and choking him.

A spokesperson for Hapgood says Mitchel showed up at the hotel room unannounced and in uniform “claiming he was there to fix a broken sink before carrying out his sudden, violent attack.” He allegedly “was armed and demanding money.”

Four days later, Hapgood was charged with manslaughter but released from jail on $74,000 bail.

“It’s certainly the most terrifying event I’ve ever experienced. Not just the attack but the way I was treated on the island, the time I spent in jail,” he said.

Mitchel’s autopsy shows he was beaten and choked to death.

The island’s Attorney General released a toxicology report showing Mitchel had cocaine, cannabis and other drugs in his system. His blood alcohol content was more than two times the legal U.S. limit.

Mitchel’s mother says he was a gentle, loving father, not a violent criminal.

“I am just praying and hoping that my child gets justice. No matter what,” she said.

Hapgood says he’s optimistic justice for himself is close.

“We look forward to a lot of evidence that hasn’t yet been made public getting to the public. I think it will have an immediate and dramatic impact on people’s sentiment towards this incident,” Hapgood said.

CBS2 reached out to police in Anguilla to ask them about Hapgood’s case, but they declined to comment.