NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A car accident leads to a major gun and drug bust in New Jersey.

Police say 57-year-old Joseph Rubino had an arsenal of 15 weapons, including semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, silencers, a bullet-proof vest, and even a grenade launcher.

State troopers say they discovered several guns in Rubino’s car last month, after he was involved in a crash in Sussex County.

Police say a follow-up search of his home uncovered 15 pounds of marijuana, meth, and white supremacist propaganda.

