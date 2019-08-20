HEAR ALL SIDESWatch News Conferences About The Firing Of NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, 5 Years After Eric Garner's Death
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – YouTube’s most subscribed individual has a new title: Husband.

YouTuber PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, announced Tuesday his marriage to girlfriend of the past eight years, Marzia Bisognin.

The 29-year-old Swedish content producer most known for videogame reviews and actual play videos has been the top YouTube channel for decades until being displaced earlier this year by Indian music label Indian music channel T-Series.

Since the wedding announcement, his channel has risen again toward the 100 million subscriber mark. T-Series currently has more than 109 million subscribers.

Bisognin, a 26-year-old Italian Internet personality with a following in fashion, has her own YouTube channel as CutiePieMarzia with 7.6 million subscribers.

