NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – YouTube’s most subscribed individual has a new title: Husband.
YouTuber PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, announced Tuesday his marriage to girlfriend of the past eight years, Marzia Bisognin.
The 29-year-old Swedish content producer most known for videogame reviews and actual play videos has been the top YouTube channel for decades until being displaced earlier this year by Indian music label Indian music channel T-Series.
We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs
— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019
Since the wedding announcement, his channel has risen again toward the 100 million subscriber mark. T-Series currently has more than 109 million subscribers.
Bisognin, a 26-year-old Italian Internet personality with a following in fashion, has her own YouTube channel as CutiePieMarzia with 7.6 million subscribers.