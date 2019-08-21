



— Summer is coming to an end, and so is the fun at the Manasquan Reservoir.

New signage has been put up by Monmouth County, telling the public to avoid the water due to a harmful algae bloom, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reported Wednesday.

Baker spoke to one family at the reservoir’s visitors center that showed up ready to kayak, only to find out they couldn’t.

The county put out an advisory warning of a harmful algae bloom in the reservoir. The people are being told not to drink or have contact with the water, including swimming, wading, and water sports. The warning goes for pets as well, as officials said the algae can be extremely dangerous to animals.

In addition, fish caught in the body of water should not be eaten.

Officials are assuring residents in Ocean and Monmouth counties serviced by the reservoir through American Water that drinking water is safe. Baker spoke to Carmen Tierno, the senior director of operations for New Jersey American Water.

Web Extra: Expert Discusses Algae Blooms On NJ Lakes:

“Treatment plants that use water from reservoirs are designed and constructed in order to be able to treat the type of water that is in that reservoir, including algae. We monitor every step of the way to ensure that it meets all federal and state standards,” Tierno said.

Out an abundance of caution, American Water is not drawing water from the reservoir. The company has other sources available to service the local area.

We’ll have more on this story in the CBS2 News at 6 p.m.