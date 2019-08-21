Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD bomb squad has given the all clear after investigating a possible suspicious package outside a synagogue in Brooklyn.
Police were called around 8 a.m. to Glenwood Road in Flatbush.
Sources said a brown box was found outside Congregation B’nai Jacob of Flatbush, an Orthodox Jewish synagogue.
No further details were immediately available.
