NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD bomb squad has given the all clear after investigating a possible suspicious package outside a synagogue in Brooklyn.

Police were called around 8 a.m. to Glenwood Road in Flatbush.

Sources said a brown box was found outside Congregation B’nai Jacob of Flatbush, an Orthodox Jewish synagogue.

No further details were immediately available.

