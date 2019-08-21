



– Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a CBD information session to a holistic health seminar, there’s plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Here is a rundown.

CBD and Cocktails

From the event description:

Come join us for CBD and cocktails while learning about the benefits of CBD.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Lizzie King’s Parlor, 75A Fifth Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Summer Holistic Seminars & Bazaar

From the event description:

Join us for healing, wellness and natural health seminars, as well as networking opportunities with health experts.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: New York Open Center, 22 E. 30th St., Yoga, Studio, Floor 2

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An intimate discussion on the new definition of strong

From the event description:

The discussion is timed to the launch of several new footwear and apparel pieces within The New Strong Collection, a line crafted by the women of ASICS and designed specifically for women everywhere.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: ASICS Meatpacking, 420 W. 14th St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

